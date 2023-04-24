I Returned from Bakhmut and Watched the Fighting of PMC "Wagner" from Roof Top in the Western districts of the city - On the way back, a Ukrainian Tank decided to Play Russian Roulette with us.

I returned from Bakhmut and watched the fighting of PMC "Wagner" in the western districts of the city.

Now the main batch is on the territory of the military unit.

On the way back, a Ukrainian tank decided to play Russian roulette with us. Luck was on our side, everyone was safe.

A detailed report will follow shortly, including unique footage from the Bakhmut detention center and the work of our ATGMs at the ammunition delivery point.

