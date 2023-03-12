Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. TERRY SACKA Pt. 2





March 11, 2023





Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an eye-opening and honest interview with Terry Sacka, for the second time! Terry shares the need-to-know financial wisdom about the impending economic problems facing us, and encourages diversifying your assets with silver and other precious metals. If you haven't at least heard what he has to say, you're missing out!





You can find more info about Terry Sacka over at:

https://cornerstoneassetmetals.com/





Email for anyone to reach out if they want to purchase motorbikes. FOIN - Friends of India Network: [email protected]





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"





Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"





https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor





www.southernhook.co





https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount





mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cpc6w-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-terry-sacka-pt.-2.html



