JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. TERRY SACKA Pt. 2
0 view • 03/12/2023

Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. TERRY SACKA Pt. 2


March 11, 2023


Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an eye-opening and honest interview with Terry Sacka, for the second time! Terry shares the need-to-know financial wisdom about the impending economic problems facing us, and encourages diversifying your assets with silver and other precious metals. If you haven't at least heard what he has to say, you're missing out!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cpc6w-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-terry-sacka-pt.-2.html


Keywords
gunsjesusbabiessilverfinanceprecious metalsterry sackaeconomic problemsdr kandiss taylorfinancial wisdomdiversifying your assets
