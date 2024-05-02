Culture War | Triple Braided Co | Jordan Oliver | Olive Press Podcast | “Drafted”

We welcome to the show Jordan Oliver. Jordan beautifully shares her journey and how the Holy Spirit captured her and her sisters and equipped them to start a healing ministry called Triple Braided Cord by first healing Jordan’s sister. Her story is powerful and is such a great example of how the Holy Spirit is speaking today and has such great plans for all us and can use anyone who simply says yes to Him so we can put belief in action. Order Jordan’s book “Drafted” today as she teaches us how through the Holy Spirit, we can put our belief into action. Just go to: https://www.braidedcord.org/ to purchase her book and watch her podcast, “The Olive Press” which airs on https://hisglory.me/ on Tuesdays at 8 pm, EST.





