Illegal Immigrants can determine the next President of the United States
You Silenced Me
Finally exposing the Biden Administration agenda on why they are allowing open borders. Making it possible for Joe Biden to be president again. And possibly causing a Civil War in America.

trumpdemocratselectionrepublicanswarillegal immigrantsfraudimmigrantopen bordercheatrazor wire

