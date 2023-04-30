BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE BANNED VIDEO THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE fT. MARK STEELE
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 04/30/2023

THE BANNED VIDEO THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE fT. MARK STEELE


https://rumble.com/v2lbl5q-the-banned-video-they-dont-want-you-to-see.html


Original Source:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q53w3uwv3r5d/


COUNTERSPIN MEDIA PRESENTATION

First 5 mins start with leading a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London in 19 SEPTEMBER 2020.  Followed by a present day (April 2023) Interview by Samantha Edwards based in New Zealand.


MARK STEELE spills the truth about 5G The BioWeapon roll out.  Genocide Agenda.


Scientist, Inventor, Businessman, Truthteller, Artist,

Mark talks about the dangers of LED lighting, Shots of the frequencies used upon people are causing rises in different cancer's.  His belief they want to exterminate people.  Reduction of the population makes those left easier to control.    



=================================


NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE


FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT
THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.
15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS
DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN.They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT!Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?


TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.


The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org.  See Documentary "The Dimming".


DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Please Support https://expose-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Stop 5G Roll Out, Mark Steele, Increased diagnosis of Cancer


Keywords
mark steelestop 5g roll outincreased diagnosis of cancer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy