DEEP STATE DECODES 10/10/23 EPISODE 721

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can YOU Hear Me?
Music intro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2PNOokBh1Y Donald Trump "Silent Running" (Can you hear me running)
Video credit: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/10/09/marsha-blackburn-republicans-call-freeze-6-billion-iran/
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/10/31-harvard-groups-blame-israel-for-hamas-killing-700-civilians/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/just-hamas-terrorists-threaten-mass-execution-civilian-hostages/
https://gab.com/AwakeInTheMatrix/posts/111207803646925484
https://rumble.com/v3nwehp-cross-post-unifydtv-and-dr.-bryan-ardis-special-the-antidote-for-covid19-bi.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4 CROSS-POST: UnifydTV and Dr. Bryan Ardis Special > The Antidote for COVID19 Bioweapon Injections
https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/analysis-sudden-hamas-attack-on-israel-distracts-attention-of-us-led-western-powers-5506887
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/chicago-area-mom-daughter-missing-israel-feared-kidnapped/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-live-rfk-jr-abandon-democrats-third-party-reset-course-our-nation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rP4xOPt8ybZu/ HAMAS SAYS IT WILL START EXECUTING HOSTAGES ONE BY ONE IN RESPONSE TO ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES
https://breaking911.com/biden-interviewed-by-special-counsel-in-classified-documents-probe/
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.
https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble
https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB
t.me/DeepStateDecodes
[email protected]