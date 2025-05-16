‼️INTERNATIONAL FORCE TO STOP THE GENOCIDE IN GAZA‼️

‼️AN INTERNATIONAL FORCE IS NEEDED TO SUPPLY AID & PROTECT PALESTINE, NOW & MOVING FORWARD!!‼️

Sign the petition: www.change.org/protect-palestine





These are the most likely international bodies to truly step up, in legal & logistical action: OIC + Hague Group





Some have blocked Israeli ships from docking in their ports.





Some have recognized a Palestinian State.





Some are taking Israel to the ICJ.





But SO MUCH MORE is needed!





This is an initiative to encourage further action.





It's time for tangible international intervention🌐





Please help spread the word‼️

#ProtectPalestine🇵🇸