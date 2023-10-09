"Eve of Destruction" is a protest song written by P. F. Sloan in mid-1965. Several artists have recorded it, but the most popular recording was by Barry McGuire.

The song references social issues of its period, including the Vietnam War, the draft, the threat of nuclear war, the Civil Rights Movement, turmoil in the Middle East, and the American space program.

The American media helped popularize the song by using it as an example of everything that was wrong with the youth of that time. Due to its controversial lyrics, some American radio stations, "claiming it was an aid to the enemy in Vietnam", banned the song. It was also banned by some British radio stations.

[I RECALL ART BELL, SAYING AS A DJ IN THE 60'S, HE WOULD PLAY THIS SONG OVER AND OVER AGAIN, BACK TO BACK, BECAUSE THEY BANNED IT AT THE TIME...COOL DUDE.]

[Verse 1]

The Eastern world, it is explodin'

Violence flarin', bullets loadin'

You're old enough to kill, but not for votin'

You don't believe in war, but what's that gun you're totin'?

And even the Jordan River has bodies floatin'



[Chorus]

But you tell me over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction

[Verse 2]

Don't you understand what I'm tryin' to say?

And can't you feel the fears I'm feelin' today?

If the button is pushed, there's no runnin' away

There'll be no one to save with the world in a grave

Take a look around you, boy, it's bound to scare you, boy



[Chorus]

And you tell me over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction

[Verse 3]

Yeah, my blood's so mad, feels like coagulatin'

I'm sittin' here just contemplatin'

I can't twist the truth, it knows no regulation

Handful of senators don't pass legislation

And marches alone can't bring integration

When human respect is disintegratin'

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin'

[Chorus]

And you tell me over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction



[Verse 4]

Think of all the hate there is in Red China

Then take a look around to Selma, Alabama

Ah, you may leave here, for four days in space

But when you return, it's the same old place

The poundin' of the drums, the pride and disgrace

You can bury your dead, but don't leave a trace

Hate your next-door neighbor, but don't forget to say grace



[Chorus]

And tell me over and over and over and over again, my friend

You don't believe we're on the eve of destruction

No, no, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction







