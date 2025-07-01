BrightLearn - Resilience Through Faith and Community, an interview with Dr. Pete Chambers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features a profound conversation with Dr. Pete Chambers, a former Green Beret and founder of We the Remnant Ministry, and Mike Adams, exploring themes of faith, community, resilience and truth, while highlighting Chambers' insights on navigating adversity and his upcoming book, "The Art of the Jedburgh," which serves as a blueprint for personal and communal preparedness in uncertain times.
