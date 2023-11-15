Hospitals are not BATTLEGROUNDS you ZIONIST-NAZI What is A Christian ✝️ To prayer in this horrible situation? A military attack on a hospital should be overwhelmingly resoundingly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Christian prayer for our Brother and Sisters in #JESUS OUR #Palestinian #Christian Brother and Sisters in #JESUS CHRIST OUR #LORD What do you pray in this horrible situation?? Watch this video for a realistic understanding of what the Zionist did to a Christian hospital! A military attack on a hospital should be overwhelmingly resoundingly were announced by the world and if you’re a Christian and you condone it, you’re not a Christian by the way✅✝️ innocent blood is on your hand's. If you condone YES the blood of those children are on you and your children and your children’s children and your country 🩸