A PROBLEM BIGGER THAN POLIO

The media is panicking over the notion of the revocation of the polio vaccine after last week's recklessly misleading New York Times headline referring to ICAN’s star attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq. Del discusses how the Polio vaccines need to be more strictly monitored and why big pharma and the CDC can’t be trusted to properly monitor vaccine safety.
#TheNewYorkTimes #Polio #IPOL #ICANLegal