144,000 & The 2 Witnesses of Revelation 11. Moses, Elijah Foreshadow God's Final Army @ Sunday Law

The 144,000 and the 2 Witnesses of Revelation should be understood by the people of God as we prepare for the Mark of the Beast crisis revealed in the Sunday Law. Moses and Elijah both represent God's army that will enlighten the earth with the glory of God under the Fourth Angel to give the Loud Cry. Seventh Day Adventists will play an important role in this end time scenario as we approach the Loud Cry and the time of trouble. The Beast from the bottomless pit rears its ugly head at a time when God strengthens the faith of his people through Bible prophecy.





Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day are: The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





