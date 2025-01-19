DO NOT BUY This AI-Powered Robot Toy - It's Dangerous!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is this toy robot safe for kids? Do we want an AI robot, to tell our kids what they are supposed to believe or not believe, what are the correct political opinions that we should have, what is the proper view of history, etc., which is what they are currently programmed to do? Join us as we unravel the complexities of AI toys and their potential role in shaping the future of our youth.
