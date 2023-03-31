⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (March 31, 2023) ❗Text only.

No official English video was made today.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (31 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkova and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the ground-attack aircraft, artillery and units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops supported by artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated more than 260 Ukrainian troops, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armoured personnel carriers, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, four pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to more than 35 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, as well as D-30 and D-20 howitzers.





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, 16 motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 74 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 76 areas during the day.





◽️ A fuel depot of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Otradokamenka (Kherson region).





💥 In addition, three HIMARS and three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed close to Marinskoye and Zeleny Pod (Kherson region).





📊In total, 404 airplanes and 227 helicopters, 3,625 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,487 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,076 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,469 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,231 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.