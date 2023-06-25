PART 1-Fauci Fear Porn, More Variants & mRNA Injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci continues fear porn to push more dangerous injections & “treatments,” lockdowns & mandates. FDA & CDC are warning about new flu strains/variants to generate fear. Dangerous and unproven mRNA injections & technology resulted in illnesses, compromised immune systems & deaths. Anthony Fauci, Covid vaccine, Vaccine adverse reactions, Omicron vaccine, XBB variant, mRNA treatments, natural immunity
PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)GOLDCO: https://link.goldco.com/djr OR 855-791-2619
PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY
Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/
DR. JANE MERCH
https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/
Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby
Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby
Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby
Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby
BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS
***Business Inquiries: [email protected]
Protect Dr. Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund:
Dr. Jane Ruby
4371 Northlake Blvd, #188
Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT
Venmo: Jane-ruby
https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby
Website: https://drjaneruby.com