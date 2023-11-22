Al Qassam Blows Up Israeli Platoon In Gaza City; Fierce Clash On In Juhr Al-Dik

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas' Al Qassam versus Israeli troops fight erupts in the Juhr Al-Dik area of Gaza City. Hamas fighters quietly chased Israeli troops moving south of the city. Al Qassam was seen making preparations to bomb the IDF from behind the bushes. After which, they chanted "Allah Hu Akbar" and bombed IDF soldiers, ready to attack Al Qassam brigade positions. Watch this report to learn how the combat operation unfolded.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times