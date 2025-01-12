13 OF THE BIGGEST SCIENCE LIES 👁️ YOU HAVE BEEN TOLD ALL OF YOUR LIFE❗

13 OF THE BIGGEST SCIENCE LIES YOU HAVE BEEN TOLD ALL OF YOUR LIFE 👁️





We are lied to cradle to grave. Why would they tell us the truth about Corona or vaccines? They are not. They are killing us. NASA is one of the biggest liars ever. They fake and lie about everything. Is it to keep us separated from God? They should know they cannot do that unless we decide to separate from him ourselves. Source: Red Pill.





https://unshackledminds.com/13-of-the-biggest-science-lies-you-have-been-told-all-of-your-life/





Source: https://x.com/naticoineth/status/1878233295755911282