© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faceless Propagandist | Puzzle Pieces
Trump, Q, and a very disturbing alien worship cult that is growing within the Q community involving something called NESARA and GESARA.
I was aware of none of this weirdness until one of the channel admins shared this video with me. Extremely highly recommended.
#Aliens #Trump