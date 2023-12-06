SHaDoWCa7 sings The Sword of the Seraphs Battle Hymn - Over the Hills They Come

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This haunting battle hymn was written by Paul Johnson and produced by SHaDoWCa7. It was originally posted on YouTube on January 24, 2013.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: The Sword of the Seraphs

Far over the hills they come

With many a cries they drum

The fiery sky, the curdling cry, many a more will come!

The swords are held up high

At Veldor Valley we die

The wall we stand, defend the land, or we fall tonight!

The bows are strung so tight

Our darkest foe we fight

Arrows will fly, foes shall die, again we see the light!

The darkness falls to peace

The morning's golden fleece

Away we march, through liberty's arch, today our freedom's won!

Far over the hills they come

With many a cries they drum

The fiery sky, the curdling cry, many a more will come!

The swords are held up high

At Dreorsten Plains we die

The fields we stand, defend the land, or we fall tonight!

The light gives way

Into the darkening day

Away we march, through Underworld's arch, forever my peace is won!

The darkness falls to peace

The morning's golden fleece

Away we march, through liberty's arch, today our freedom's won!

