Hezbollah with Another Cryptic Propaganda Video - about Saturday, 11-3-2023, at 15:00

Hezbollah with another cryptic propaganda video.

It's been reported that these are all fake. So, I may not post anymore. There were 3 today. Cynthia"They are all fake. Hezbollah has not released any new video featuring Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. These videos are fan-made, and not official. Middle East Spectator"

Adding, but this was stated by White House... so might be real?

White House spokesman said regarding Sayyed Nasrallah’s upcoming speech on Friday that they are following him closely, adding that their message to him is not to expand the conflict in the region.

The Israeli Security Cabinet announced that it will consider the possibility of conducting an airstrike on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Earlier, the official representative of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, made a statement:

"Our armed forces launched a powerful barrage of ballistic and guided missiles, as well as a large number of drones against various targets in Israel. We will continue to conduct more substantial attacks using missiles and drones until Israeli aggression ceases."

Hezbollah publishes a graphic tabulating the damage it has caused to the zionist enemy on the Lebanon-Palestine border since October 8th to October 30th "in operations on the path to Al-Quds."

- 120 killed or wounded soldiers.

- 69 communications systems destroyed.

- 17 jamming systems destroyed.

- 27 intelligence systems destroyed.

- 65,000 settlers evacuated from 28 settlements.

- 13 armed vehicles destroyed (2 armored personnel carriers, 2 Hummers, and 9 tanks).

- 105 military sites targeted.

- 140 cameras destroyed.

- 33 radars destroyed.

