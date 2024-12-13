BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Loud Cry Prophesied By Midnight Cry. Shortest Presidency In US History. Kamala Harris, W.H. Harrison
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
135 views • 6 months ago

The Midnight Cry is an example of what will happen during the Loud Cry. William Henry Harrison served as the 9th President of the United States from March 4th 1841 to April 4th 1841; this foreshadows the short presidency of Kamala Harris once she replaces Joe Biden. Kamala Harris will be President during the Loud Cry. Both Presidents also have the surname Harris. Both Presidents will have seen a foreign invasion on American soil during their lifetimes. The War of 1812 led to the burning of the white house which prophesied the White House being hit by a bomb or a missile during the Kamala Harris' Presidency.


Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.



#Prophecy

#KamalaHarris

#LoudCry

#MidnightCry

#Kamala

#SDA

#POTUS

#ClimateChange

#LockDown

#Invasion



darkday.us


David House

white houseclimate changeprophecysdakamalarepublicankamala harrisseventh day adventistlockdownbritish invasioninvasion of americachina russialoud cryvp harrisiran dronemidnight crykamala prophecykamala harris potusshortest us presidencyshortest presidential termwilliam henry harrisonbattle of 1812burning down of white house
