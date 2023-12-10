© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY YOU NEED To Always Ingest Ivermectin With FAT!
Ivermectin is an anthelmintic (anti-parasitic) medication that is capable of killing a wide variety of parasites, and it can even be used to kill parasites that have scattered or to prevent them from spreading in the first place when using other things to detox parasites.
One thing people need to be fully aware of when ingesting is why it always needs to be taken with a meal containing at least a certain amount of fat.
In this video, "WHY YOU NEED ALWAYS To Ingest IVERMECTIN With FAT!" I talk about all the reasons why, how much fat you need to have with a meal when taking Ivermectin, etc.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, watch this video, "WHY YOU NEED To Always Ingest IVERMECTIN With FAT!" from start to FINISH!
