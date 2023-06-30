MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - FIRE MAP, FED NOW, DIGITAL MONEY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY
-------------
Integration of Financial Systems in Order to Achieve Centralized Control w/ David Haggith:In a striking move this week, the United Nations proposed the linkage of a Global Digital ID with depositors' bank accounts,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Es1y9L9cub4/
--------------