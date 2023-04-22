Birds Aren't Real, But Technocracy Is! - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 20, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw517/
In this week's edition of New World Next Week: 9/11 patsies' CIA link is less of a bombshell, more of a squib; Google's AI hallucinations sends shivers down Elon Musk's neuralink-enabled spine; and dead birds get new life as taxinomic drones!