After the Shameful Failure of the US Patriot System, Israel Refused Ukraine to Transfer Iron Dome
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
320 views • 05/21/2023

The so-called passions around destroying the American air defense system seem to have not subsided. On the contrary, this topic does not descend not only from the agendas of the Western military but also from the screens of almost all news channels and newspapers. Moreover, this topic acquires not only new details but also consequences. More and more eyewitnesses of the incident and some representatives of the defense departments of the West say that the Patriot system was not only completely destroyed by the Russian hypersonic missile KINZHAL but also caused the death of about 10 American officers who were inside and near the command post of this destroyed system. According to experts, on that day Ukraine and its Western allies lost almost $ 1 billion in an attempt to destroy the hypersonic missile KINZHAL.

Keywords
israelukraineiron domekinzhalus patriot system failure
