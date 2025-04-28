Sensing pathways that would kill cells infected with a virus

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Dr. Frank Ruscetti was awarded the 1992 Distinguished Medal of Honor, the highest level for a government employee in the intramural, that means within the NIH... I am not going to watch them poison another generation of Americans I knew with TGF beta. What Frank was awarded that award for was three things: the discovery of the first disease-associated human retrovirus, HTLV 1 caused, at the time, a deadly T cell leukemia called Adult T cell leukemia.

And the reason why we said cause, because every single person with that infection with HTLV 1 that was detectable, whether it was an antibody or a PCR sequence, the protein expression of that virus. And all of this is told in our book Ending Plague, and we listen to those chapters so you can understand discovery and how human beings fighting each other about… about meanings of words and science, that's how science is done. You have a hypothesis of what works, and you do everything you can to disprove that.

And at the time in 1980 when Bernie Poise, Frank Ruscetti, isolated from a man Charles Robinson, a dark skinned man in America, he had a leukemia where all they did was pull the lymph node and take a Frank leukemia and then just put it in culture and tissue culture and cripple the pathways, the sensing pathways that would kill the cells that were infected with the virus. That's what I did for a living. I disengaged the pathways much like you would disengage a bomb, just like you're stepping on a landmine.

So, how do you sense it? Well, in order for Frank and Bernie to get that virus to grow in the culture, they had to look at an enzyme called reverse transcriptase, and that's the key to what a retrovirus is. Retro retrograde. Just like your nerves sense things backwards, retrograde, sending up a nerve fiber from a neuron, from your toe to your brain...

04/21/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfdetox Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6sdxyj-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Ending Plague:

- Print: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/ending-plague-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

- Audio: https://www.audible.com/pd/Ending-Plague-Audiobook/B0BQ8LDZNM

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books