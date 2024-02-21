John Wilson (Commo John) Interview With Dick Yardley In Relation To Support For a National Australian Strike - Dick Yardley Supports It!

This video is an interview between John Wilson and Dick Yardley on Sunday 11th February 2024, we are standing shoulder to shoulder, as We all want and need this Belligerent Corporation that is Purporting to be Our Lawful Commonwealth of Australia Parliament and Government, removed and replaced with Our Lawful Parliament and Government as Prescribed under The Primary Law, the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act 1901 as Proclaimed and Gazetted under The Royal Coat of Arms.

Please stand with us, and sign this petition, so that John Wilson can speak on Our behalf, it would be great to see most Australians sign up, the more People that sign, the more weight John’s Voice will hold.

Please Sign

https://petition.qomon.org/end-the-belligerent-occupation-national-australian-strike/

Original Video Link

https://odysee.com/@BrigalowBill:e/1-A---84-Dick-Yardley:f?r=HpXoR5yoBjo7bsd7HKTUuyptPacjCGDP