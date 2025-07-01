BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PANTIFA MAKES DAILY GROUP CHATS OF THEIR PLANNED SCUMBAGGERY 📲 AND THEN DESTROY THE EVIDENCE❗ [OOP]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
29 views • 2 months ago

🌃𝕹𝖚𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍 - This is important information from one of their phones they drop this phone. I picked it up.


Source: https://x.com/Numerarch/status/1939687987375460425


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9yzw58 [thanks to https://x.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1939721151355265264 🖲]


Wow. One of the Portland residents who lives in the neighborhood besieged by Antifa outside the local @ICEgov facility found a phone one of the members dropped. Antifa are coordinating in Signal groups called "OTG watch 06/29" and "Unveted ChingalaMigra Solidarity." Antifa make daily group chats and then destroy the evidence of their conspiracy.

iceportlanddestruction of evidencepantifamulti pronged offensivesignal group chats
