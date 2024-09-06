The Mall @ the WTC, 1996

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Planners for the complex wanted the Trade Center to be a hub for culture and entertainment - not just a place of work. To facilitate this end, a number of amenities were included, the largest of which was an underground concourse. @ over 300,000 ft2 it was the largest mall in Manhattan with over 80 stores and managed by the Westfield Group.
It would later play a vital part during the attacks by allowing thousands to safely escape the towers under the cover of shelter from falling hazards above.