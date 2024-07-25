Todays demonstration against Netanyahu's appearance before Congress in DC

A large demonstration against Netanyahu's appearance before the U.S. Congress is taking place in Washington.

The rally is held under the slogan "Arrest Netanyahu."

Support of Palestine in front of the Capitol building in Washington. There were several videos of the protest, only posting this one. Cynthia



Adding: US deployed snipers on top of Congress aiming at anti Netanyahu protesters. There was a photo only.

Kamala was missing from her chair.

Sorry, I can't stomach posting an entire video of all his lies in Congress today. All the clapping and standing for him sickened me. Like they honor this man... Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib held up a small paddle sign reading “war criminal” at Netanyahu's address. 👍

There are some short videos that points out a few of those lies, that I'm maybe going to upload. He lied about this too...⚡️- Netanyahu: "Iran is funding the anti-Israel protesters outside this building [The Capitol.]" Cynthia : (