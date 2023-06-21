Stop Funding Weaponized Government With Your Tax Dollars: Defund America’s Banana Republic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show
June 20, 2023
Americans continue to pay taxes and fund a government that hates them but http://FreedomLawSchool.com provides the tools to break free from the corrupt IRS.
Peymon Mottahedeh is here to talk about the IRS and how you can stop participating in their corrupt system.
Peymon claims that because individual states are not listed as having to pay income taxes that means only those who live in Washington D.C. are legally required to pay.
It’s because of this knowledge that Peymon has beat the IRS in court multiple times and why he has helped so many people.
Imagine if we took our tax dollars and quit giving it to a government that distains the people it’s supposed to serve.
We are funding our own demise and have been brainwashed for 100 years.
Freedom Law School guarantees you will not go to prison and the IRS will not take your property if you use their expert services.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew
Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com
Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org
Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/
Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com
Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters
High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!
Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com
Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com
Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vdrm6-stop-funding-weaponized-government-with-your-tax-dollars-defund-americas-ba.html