Stop Funding Weaponized Government With Your Tax Dollars: Defund America’s Banana Republic

Stew Peters Show





June 20, 2023





Americans continue to pay taxes and fund a government that hates them but http://FreedomLawSchool.com provides the tools to break free from the corrupt IRS.

Peymon Mottahedeh is here to talk about the IRS and how you can stop participating in their corrupt system.

Peymon claims that because individual states are not listed as having to pay income taxes that means only those who live in Washington D.C. are legally required to pay.

It’s because of this knowledge that Peymon has beat the IRS in court multiple times and why he has helped so many people.

Imagine if we took our tax dollars and quit giving it to a government that distains the people it’s supposed to serve.

We are funding our own demise and have been brainwashed for 100 years.

Freedom Law School guarantees you will not go to prison and the IRS will not take your property if you use their expert services.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vdrm6-stop-funding-weaponized-government-with-your-tax-dollars-defund-americas-ba.html