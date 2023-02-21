BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dutch WEF-Puppet Sigrid Kaag greeted with burning torches in Diepenheim
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
260 views • 02/21/2023

The Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag of the D66 party and also of the WEF visited the village of Diepenheim today.

Here she encountered a number of dissatisfied citizens who were waiting for her with burning torches and inverted Dutch flags.

The burning torch and the inverted Dutch flags are both symbols of the Dutch resistance against the globalist technocratic elite.

Sigrid Kaag is currently the minister of finance in The Netherlands.

Sigrid Kaag is a strong proponent of the sustainable development goals.

Many believe she will be the next president of The Netherlands if fellow WEF-Puppet Mark Rutte will ever leave his role as president.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
hollandwefsigrid kaag
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy