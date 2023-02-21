Dutch WEF-Puppet Sigrid Kaag greeted with burning torches in Diepenheim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag of the D66 party and also of the WEF visited the village of Diepenheim today.
Here she encountered a number of dissatisfied citizens who were waiting for her with burning torches and inverted Dutch flags.
The burning torch and the inverted Dutch flags are both symbols of the Dutch resistance against the globalist technocratic elite.
Sigrid Kaag is currently the minister of finance in The Netherlands.
Sigrid Kaag is a strong proponent of the sustainable development goals.
Many believe she will be the next president of The Netherlands if fellow WEF-Puppet Mark Rutte will ever leave his role as president.
