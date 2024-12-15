BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TIME IS SHORT, THEY AREN'T GOING TO STOP 🛸 PSYOPS COME BEFORE THE WAR❗
134 views • 6 months ago

RfB refers to a John Aquino, but he is speaking of Michael Angelo Aquino...and apparently, VfB knows something about HER that he doesn't


https://wikitia.com/wiki/Michael_A._Aquino


https://xeper.org/maquino/


https://xeper.org/maquino/nm/AquinoVitae.pdf


https://www.watchman.org/profiles/pdf/templeofsetprofile.pdf


https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Michael_A._Aquino


https://www.muckraker.com/articles/the-black-magic-of-mental-warfare-michael-aquino/


https://vault.fbi.gov/michael-aquino/michael-aquino-part-01/view


Hi to Bill or Phil, BTW 🫥


watch this video please https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hfyh4bU-lb4&t=1149s

Girl dies and speaks to Jesus about MARK OF BEAST https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9ZRimhc3Aw&t=524s

WE KNEW THIS WOULD COME BUT GOD GAVE YOU POWER OVER THESE THINGS!

GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK AND GET GOLD AND SILVER IN YOUR HANDS CLOCK IS TICKING. REAL GOLD NOT FIAT PAPER OR 1S AND 0S www.Richielikesgold.com

https://kfor.com/news/local/multiple-people-report-odd-symptoms-following-mosquito-bites-in-oklahoma-city/?ipid=promo-link-block1

CONFUSION IN CHRISTIANITY

https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-christianity

RFB FAN PAGE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Y6Ha8qa4BY&t=169s


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/o6pW48klyzvY/


Jim and Diane Walk and Talk 12-15-24 [interesting discussion involving Germar Rudolf]


https://old.bitchute.com/video/TaERhIZ3b0SQ/

Keywords
psyopsrichie from bostonjim rizolidiane kinggermar rudolfmulti pronged attacklt col michael aquinodrone hits airplane enginenotre dame portal ceremonyww2 narratives
