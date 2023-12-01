Iran and Oman held joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz amid possible threats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian and Omani military forces conducted a day-long joint rescue and naval assistance exercise in the Strait of Hormuz, and the northern tip of the Indian Ocean. The drills involved surveillance drones, Iranian-made destroyers, Dena and Sahand, both countries determined to increase combat readiness and maritime security in the face of possible threats.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY