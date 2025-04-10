BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Zionism in America: Seven Strikes & Counting by Robert David Steele
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
235 views • 5 months ago

"Zionism in America: Seven Strikes & Counting" by Robert David Steele (1952-2021) examines the entrenched influence of Zionism in U.S. politics, media, and finance, arguing that this power is now facing unprecedented opposition. The book highlights key events like the USS Liberty attack, 9/11 controversies, the Israel Anti-Boycott Act, and ties between figures like Sheldon Adelson and George Soros as turning points in challenging Zionist overreach. It also alleges deeper corruption, including pedophilia within Orthodox Jewish circles and the role of elite networks like the Khazarian Mafia (centered on the Rothschilds) in global domination. President Trump’s unpredictable alliances, along with shifting U.S.-Israel relations under Netanyahu, suggest a potential reckoning. The text frames Zionism as part of a broader Deep State conspiracy, connecting it to financial control, media manipulation and even Satanism, while advocating for transparency and a return to constitutional principles.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
