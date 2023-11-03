The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 11.02.23 | What Does The Bible Have to Say About Sexual Perversion?

#1 - Petrodollar | How the Petrodollar Began & Ended + Discover How the Petrodollar Was Created By President Nixon & Kissinger + How It Ended By BRICS As the Chinese Digital Yuan Was Used for the First Time to Settle a Crude Oil Transaction - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3t2boa-petrodollar-how-the-petrodollar-began-and-ended.html?mref=pk4ld&mrefc=40

#2 - Iran | It's Not Laughing Matter, But Is Iran Laughing At Us? On Thursday (November 2nd 2023), Iran Is Becoming Chair of the U.N. Human Rights Council!!! | Why Is the Islamic Regime In Iran Becoming Chair of the United Nations Human Rights Council?! - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3t8855-iran-its-not-laughing-matter-but-is-iran-laughing-at-us.html?mref=pk4ld&mrefc=40

#3 - Geneva, Switzerland | Why Is CERN, the WHO, the WEF, GAVI & the U.N. Located In Geneva? "Everything In the World Related to Democide Is Located In Geneva." - Pascal Najadi (Son of WEF Co-Founder) | Rev 2:13 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3sm4a7-geneva-switzerland-.html?mref=pk4ld&mrefc=44

******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950