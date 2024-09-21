TO ALL THOSE WHO SAID TRUMP WOULD GET US INTO WW3 🍽💩🧀 EAT A PLATE OF ASS CHEESE [PAGERGATE 📟]

Abier - Israel is dragging more countries into its dirty mud… . Now Japan is “investigating”





In a bit of a virtual cage match with an old pal who posted this on FB | Meta:





"Israel has characteristically not claimed responsibility, but if it was behind the attack as Lebanon and Hezbollah say, then the question is whether this vast and unprecedented assault was intended to presage a wider fight"





It would make strategic sense to dispense a moment of intense chaos like this just before a bigger onslaught on the group militarily.





https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/17/world/analysis-hezbollah-pager-explosions-israel-message-intl-latam/index.html





And he complains of Trump being an insane warmonger - you really can't see through the TDS, can you?





Trump is admittedly a snake...but he doesn't rape children, and has not engaged in warmongering [with the exception of the 59 missiles, which was really to fatten up some scumbags' war stocks]





That fact that you ignore all of this is distressing, and only lends more credence to VfB's theory that people have been subliminally hypnotized by hidden messages on the television screens; recall the disarray when Sound of Freedom was released





Someone out there has the receipts on this 🧾





All of this lays at the feet of those who were to act as shepherds, our pastors, who have mostly turned out to be wolves in sheeps' clothing, fleecing the flock, rather than their proper role as protectors...but then, our news infrastructure has been suborned, as well