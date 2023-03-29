© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2crche2b0e
03/27/2023 David Clements interviewed by Ava Chen: I think what you're seeing is through soft power influencing, especially in media and in Hollywood, so Americans are getting a different view of Communist China. And what you see in America is a metamorphosis of what's really happening. America still isn't awake because we've got this feed of Chinese Communist Party’s influences throughout all of our media.
03/27/2023 大卫·克莱门茨接受Ava chen的采访：我认为中共通过软实力的影响，尤其是通过媒体和好莱坞的宣传，使美国人对中共国产生了不同的看法。并且人们在美国看到的都是各种经过伪装之后的事物。美国仍然没有醒来，因为美国的媒体全都受到了中共的影响。