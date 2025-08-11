BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cult of the Medics: Chapters 1–5 (Documentary)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
Follow
108 views • 1 month ago

::::This series is an ongoing investigation into the modern medical industrial complex, how it operates, and examines its ancient and occult origins. Are you ready?

Chapters

00:00:00– Chapter One: The Cult Unveiled

Something is deeply wrong with this world. You feel it. This is the opening descent into the shadowy world of the “medics”, an ancient cult disguised as healers. Strap in.

00:45:16– Chapter Two: Knights, Crosses & Global Agendas

The Red Cross. The Knights of Malta. The UN. This isn’t charity, this is global governance wrapped in a white coat.

01:40:36– Chapter Three: Trials, Codes & Corporate Control

From the Nuremberg Trials to the Jim Jones psyop, the echoes of obedience still haunt us. Enter BlackRock, Vanguard, and the merger of cult and capital.

02:42:43– Chapter Four: Ritual, Mind Control & the War on Consciousness

Explore the underworld of human sacrifice, experimentation, and the weaponization of belief. This is a psychic war, your mind is the battlefield.

04:15:10– Chapter Five: Black Magick & Transhuman Deception

The final act: the fusion of man and machine. The death of the soul. What does it mean to be human, and who decides?

