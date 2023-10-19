Israel’s History Of 'Lying' About Airstrikes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Middle East Eye
19 Oct 2023 The Big Picture Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9TwBqDe_I0&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
Who is responsible for the bombing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza?
In the hours following the nightmarish attack which killed more than 500 people, Israeli officials began disseminating what they said was evidence pinning it on Palestinian militants.
But there are two problems. First, a lot of the evidence isn’t adding up. Second, Israel has a long history of covering up attacks on civilians.