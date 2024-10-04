Israel drags in Russia, just hit Hmeimim Air Base in Syria!

Several local Middle East media outlets reported an explosion at the Russian Hmeimim Airbase in the western coast of Syria near Jableh. This was the result of an Israeli Navy attack, not an Air Force attack near the airbase, sources reported today on October 3, 2024. The target and perpetrators have not been officially confirmed, but local sources spoke of the possibility of a Russian ammunition depot, one of several that were targeted. Both Syrian and Russian air defenses were active, but a missile escaped, causing the explosion at night. Rumors are circulating that warehouses inside Hmeimim were attacked shortly after the Iranian cargo arrived at the base. It is known that the Syrian opposition does not have the ability to do such things.

Currently, Zionist forces are carrying out massive bombings in Syria, more than 50 missiles were launched in Latakia, Jableh, and Tartous regions, including some hitting the Hmeimim Airbase, where the Russian Aerospace Forces operate actively participating with the Syrian Arab Army to fight the enemy aggressor in their illusions of toppling the Assad government. If proven, Zionists are playing with fire and will eventually get burned, something that has been on the minds of the experts. However, indications seem to be clear that Russia has advised its citizens to leave Israel immediately following the attack. The Russian ambassador in Tel Aviv highlighted the escalation in the region and urged its 1.5 million citizens to take advantage of the evacuation opportunity. Anatoly Viktorov urged Russians to get out of Israel before it is too late. "Leave while you still can," Viktorov said. Russia has also begun evacuating its citizens from Lebanon. It is strongly suspected that something big is about to happen!

