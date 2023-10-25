BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WORLD HEADLINES on The Kevin J. Johnston Show with Guest Mike Martins.
10/25/2023

We cover world headlines which is something that the mainstream media in Canada will never do. Our special guest Mike Martins shares everything with us that the media may or may not cover within the next week and you're going to see it first here on the Kevin J. Johnston show.


We also have some young adults join us who want to discuss how crazy universities and schooling in general have become in Canada. It's time that young people had a voice and this is the only show that's going to give it to them.


It's imperative that you watch this episode of the show!


