Happy Easter, to all that follow this channel, and view the videos and read the news that I post... Cynthia

Thumbnail image is, ☦️Easter service in a dugout church for military personnel in the Zaporozhye region.

Video Description:

☦️ SMO Easter

Russian servicemen whose positions are located on the Dnepr islands, will get Easter cakes delivered via drones.

Adding, more Easter from Burkina Faso, to around the world:

After forty days of spiritual effort and sacrifice, Christians today celebrate the Resurrection of Christ.

May divine blessings strengthen our forces in the defense of our homeland, dignity, and sovereignty.

Happy Easter to the Christians of Burkina Faso and around the world! - Ibrahim Traoré