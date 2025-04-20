☦️ SMO Easter: Servicemen located on the Dnepr islands, will get Easter cakes delivered via drones - Image in Zaporozhye region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Easter, to all that follow this channel, and view the videos and read the news that I post... Cynthia
Thumbnail image is, ☦️Easter service in a dugout church for military personnel in the Zaporozhye region.
Video Description:
☦️ SMO Easter
Russian servicemen whose positions are located on the Dnepr islands, will get Easter cakes delivered via drones.
Adding, more Easter from Burkina Faso, to around the world:
After forty days of spiritual effort and sacrifice, Christians today celebrate the Resurrection of Christ.
May divine blessings strengthen our forces in the defense of our homeland, dignity, and sovereignty.
Happy Easter to the Christians of Burkina Faso and around the world! - Ibrahim Traoré