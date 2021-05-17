Create New Account
Mary Refuge Of Souls
Mary Refuge Of Souls
14:20
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Life-Saving Video - GOD will Heal People who took the Covid-19 vaccines
1452 views • 08/01/2021
All Praise and Glory and Honor to Almighty God! Praise Be to Papa God and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ! On this Sunday, August 1st, 2021, Feast Day of God the Father and His Divine Will, I, “a soul”, of MaryRefugeOfSouls, dedicate this life-saving video to Papa God for the complete healing and eternal salvation of His beloved children on earth.

I pray that every person who watches and shares this video with others will be blessed beyond measure, especially, with hope, faith, and miracles. May lives be dramatically touched and converted back to God. Lord, have Mercy on us. God bless us. Lord, grant us Peace and Goodwill among all mankind.

I love you all.
I love You, Lord.
I love You, Blessed Mother, Mary.

–a soul

Visit my Christian Prophecy Blog: https://maryrefugeofsouls.com

FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (DOWNLOADABLE PDF Document): Life-Saving Video – GOD will heal People of the Covid-19 vaccines – MaryRefugeOfSouls (56 frames/slides)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/08/life-saving-video-god-will-heal-people-of-the-covid-19-vaccines-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf

For Priests Use: Exorcism Blessing for Salt and Water (one page PDF):
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/exorcism_blessing_for_salt_and_water-pdf.pdf

OTHER RELATED VIDEOS:

Maryland Nurses Testimony: Witnessing Vaccinated People with Unusual Symptoms and Dying of Strange Diseases
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cYP2EKDttZxB

Stew Peters Show: DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine’
https://rumble.com/vkgdq7-deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine.html

PRAYERS FOUND IN THE VIDEO:

PRAYER TO BLESS THE MIRACULOUS MEDAL (if you CANNOT get a Catholic or Orthodox priest to bless the Medal for you)

“O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to Thee. AMEN”

PRAYER TO BLESS THE DRINKABLE WATER (if you CANNOT get a Catholic or Orthodox priest to bless the drinkable water into Exorcism Water)

“Holy Virgin Mary, bless this water to purify me from the attacks of evil in my body, in the Name of the Father and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. AMEN”

1,900 YEAR OLD NOVENA PRAYER TO SAINT JOSEPH
(To pray for 9 days as thanksgiving to God for healing you and others)

Oh, St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the Throne of God, I place in you all my interests and desires. Oh, St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that, having engaged here below your Heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of fathers. Oh, St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms. I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine Head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, patron of departing souls, pray for us. Amen.

HOPE FOR HUMANITY FROM GOD:

MUST-SEE VIDEO – PART ONE – Necessary Facts About The Warning (Illumination Of Conscience) Of God – 1 of 2 Videos – Catholic Prophecy – Compiled by a soul – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/07/02/must-see-video-part-one-necessary-facts-about-the-warning-illumination-of-conscience-of-god-1-of-2-videos-catholic-prophecy-compiled-by-a-soul-maryrefugeofsouls/

MUST-SEE VIDEO – PART TWO – What Happens Next – Aftermath of the Great Warning (Illumination of Conscience) of God – 2 of 2 Videos – Catholic Prophecy – Compiled by a soul – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/07/08/must-see-video-part-two-what-happens-next-aftermath-of-the-great-warning-illumination-of-conscience-of-god-2-of-2-videos-catholic-prophecy-compiled-by-a-soul-ma/

March 17, 2021 – Important Information – For those people who received the Covid-19 vaccines – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/03/17/march-17-2021-important-information-for-those-people-who-received-the-covid-19-vaccines-maryrefugeofsouls/

Healing for Vaccinated People – Exorcism Water with Miraculous Medal – Compiled By a soul – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/06/06/healing-for-vaccinated-people-exorcism-water-with-miraculous-medal-compiled-by-a-soul-maryrefugeofsouls/

Message of Saint Joseph to the People of God – Daily Protection Prayer To Prevent Covid-19 Vaccinations – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/04/01/message-of-saint-joseph-to-the-people-of-god-daily-protection-prayer-to-prevent-covid-19-vaccinations-maryrefugeofsouls/
14:16
thumbnail
Facing Imminent Nuclear War - Instructions and Remedy for Radioactivity from GOD
Mary Refuge Of Souls
221 views • a year ago
11:18
thumbnail
JESUS CHRIST, Our Saviour, Gives Important Prayers and Instructions for During THE WARNING (Illumination of Conscience)
Mary Refuge Of Souls
132 views • a year ago
14:12
thumbnail
Our Lord, Jesus Christ, Speaks About Covid-19 Vaccines And Following The Church Magisterium
Mary Refuge Of Souls
616 views • a year ago
13:29
thumbnail
Why do you crucify Me, Your Jesus? By receiving Holy Communion in the hand
Mary Refuge Of Souls
63 views • a year ago
14:24
thumbnail
For Famine: How To Prepare Miraculous Sustaining Grapes, Otherwise Known As Blessed Grapes
Mary Refuge Of Souls
89 views • 2 years ago
13:55
thumbnail
URGENT PROPHECY ALERT: Prepare for Mega Tsunami - La Palma Volcano - Given 9-27-21 MaryRefugeOfSouls
Mary Refuge Of Souls
2273 views • 2 years ago
9:17
thumbnail
13-Year Old Christian Prophecy from 2008 Becoming Reality in 2021 (Given to Prophet John Leary by JESUS)
Mary Refuge Of Souls
1477 views • 2 years ago
14:30
thumbnail
Video - Important - God Loves You - Help For People Who Are Denied Access To Food And Grocery Shopping
Mary Refuge Of Souls
242 views • 2 years ago
14:39
thumbnail
Important Prophecy from Our Lord, Jesus Christ, About The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) – November 2013
Mary Refuge Of Souls
159 views • 2 years ago
11:57
thumbnail
IS THERE LIFE ON OTHER PLANETS? Our Lord, JESUS CHRIST, Speaks About UFOs And Aliens
Mary Refuge Of Souls
254 views • 3 years ago
12:52
thumbnail
MUST-SEE VIDEO - PART TWO - What Happens Next - Aftermath of The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) of God
Mary Refuge Of Souls
527 views • 3 years ago
10:35
thumbnail
MUST-SEE VIDEO - PART ONE - Necessary Facts About The Warning (Illumination Of Conscience) Of God
Mary Refuge Of Souls
259 views • 3 years ago
12:32
thumbnail
The Warning - 7 Days And 7 Nights The Cross Of Jesus Christ Will Be Seen In The Sky
Mary Refuge Of Souls
447 views • 3 years ago
9:41
thumbnail
The Great Warning (Illumination of Conscience)
Mary Refuge Of Souls
232 views • 3 years ago
4:43
thumbnail
Message from God - Wake Up, Sleeping Children - Holy Family Refuge - February 4, 2021
Mary Refuge Of Souls
103 views • 3 years ago
2:46
thumbnail
So Few Actually Know Who I Am - Message from Jesus Christ - Little Prophet Of Love - June 21 2019
Mary Refuge Of Souls
53 views • 3 years ago
2:42
thumbnail
How This Makes Me Weep - Message from Jesus Christ - Little Prophet Of Love - October 6, 2019
Mary Refuge Of Souls
104 views • 3 years ago
logo

