Mary Refuge Of Souls

All Praise and Glory and Honor to Almighty God! Praise Be to Papa God and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ! On this Sunday, August 1st, 2021, Feast Day of God the Father and His Divine Will, I, “a soul”, of MaryRefugeOfSouls, dedicate this life-saving video to Papa God for the complete healing and eternal salvation of His beloved children on earth.
I pray that every person who watches and shares this video with others will be blessed beyond measure, especially, with hope, faith, and miracles. May lives be dramatically touched and converted back to God. Lord, have Mercy on us. God bless us. Lord, grant us Peace and Goodwill among all mankind.
I love you all.
I love You, Lord.
I love You, Blessed Mother, Mary.
–a soul
FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (DOWNLOADABLE PDF Document): Life-Saving Video – GOD will heal People of the Covid-19 vaccines – MaryRefugeOfSouls (56 frames/slides)https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/08/life-saving-video-god-will-heal-people-of-the-covid-19-vaccines-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
For Priests Use: Exorcism Blessing for Salt and Water (one page PDF):https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/exorcism_blessing_for_salt_and_water-pdf.pdf
PRAYERS FOUND IN THE VIDEO:
PRAYER TO BLESS THE MIRACULOUS MEDAL (if you CANNOT get a Catholic or Orthodox priest to bless the Medal for you)
“O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to Thee. AMEN”
PRAYER TO BLESS THE DRINKABLE WATER (if you CANNOT get a Catholic or Orthodox priest to bless the drinkable water into Exorcism Water)
“Holy Virgin Mary, bless this water to purify me from the attacks of evil in my body, in the Name of the Father and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. AMEN”
1,900 YEAR OLD NOVENA PRAYER TO SAINT JOSEPH
(To pray for 9 days as thanksgiving to God for healing you and others)
Oh, St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the Throne of God, I place in you all my interests and desires. Oh, St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that, having engaged here below your Heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of fathers. Oh, St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms. I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine Head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, patron of departing souls, pray for us. Amen.
