Choose your side
Plays at https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsJoxhnocq4S/
The war document found on the NASA website. https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
The Principalities are NASA, DARPA, DOD, FBI, CIA, NIH, BANKERSWeapons are food (Monsanto), air (Chemtrails), water (Fluoride) psyops (germ theory aka viruses)
Imagine how many people are complicit
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qu1UeZDGGCv/
"Capture, torture Americans in living color on prime time"
An apt description of MSM today (CNN Syndrome)