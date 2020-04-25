Create New Account
35:56
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Principalities Exposed - Proof that it's WAR against God's People
55 views • 01/09/2023

Choose your side

Plays at https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsJoxhnocq4S/

The war document found on the NASA website. https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf

The Principalities are NASA, DARPA, DOD, FBI, CIA, NIH, BANKERSWeapons are food (Monsanto), air (Chemtrails), water (Fluoride) psyops (germ theory aka viruses)

Imagine how many people are complicit

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qu1UeZDGGCv/


"Capture, torture Americans in living color on prime time"

An apt description of MSM today (CNN Syndrome)

35:56
thumbnail
Principalities Exposed - Proof that it's WAR against God's People
1Human
55 views • a year ago
10:51
thumbnail
"WIRELESS" IS PATHOLOGICAL RADIATION
1Human
221 views • a year ago
26:25
thumbnail
Still Unconvinced That Vaccines Are A Hoax?
1Human
217 views • a year ago
28:21
thumbnail
Trump's Covfefe Revealed October 2022
1Human
52 views • a year ago
6:20
thumbnail
Slave Mask - Hugo Talks
1Human
52 views • a year ago
11:36
thumbnail
Interview Highlights Covid Era - Dr. Sam Bailey
1Human
72 views • a year ago
8:55
thumbnail
The Best Science Money Can Buy
1Human
135 views • a year ago
01:55:35
thumbnail
THE TRUTH ABOUT VITAMIN C FROM A FORMER VACCINE SPECIALIST
1Human
203 views • a year ago
5:21
thumbnail
Up to 80% of Heart Attacks ARE NOT CAUSED BY Blocked Arteries
1Human
623 views • a year ago
7:44
thumbnail
At the Height of the Cold War - Russia Studies Effects of EMFs
1Human
69 views • a year ago
2:51
thumbnail
Turn It OFF
1Human
114 views • a year ago
4:14
thumbnail
The Flu Began with Electromagnetic Radiation
1Human
185 views • a year ago
6:51
thumbnail
They have put a weapon in everyone's hand
1Human
87 views • a year ago
4:36
thumbnail
Please delete this video for me - Not sure why I can't
1Human
44 views • a year ago
16:53
thumbnail
Wi-Fi Wake-Up Call - Silicon-valley engineer turned technology health advocate (2016)
1Human
129 views • a year ago
15:36
thumbnail
Tortured by Technology
1Human
110 views • a year ago
3:43
thumbnail
The Great Deception - Not What You Think
1Human
228 views • a year ago
9:58
thumbnail
NAZI "ELECTIONS" FOR EVERYONE
1Human
54 views • a year ago
13:54
thumbnail
Your Worst Nightmare Is Pizza Gate Being Real Life Today
1Human
430 views • a year ago
6:34
thumbnail
Evil is in power - all over the world
1Human
177 views • a year ago
8:07
thumbnail
Disneyland & The CIA
1Human
50 views • a year ago
30:06
thumbnail
World "Leaders" are either Satan Worshipers Or ... They're Compromised
1Human
121 views • 2 years ago
7:22
thumbnail
Military Mind Control - Lobotomies for All (5G + Jab = Zombies)
1Human
420 views • 2 years ago
10:02
thumbnail
Why Eustace Mullins was silenced
1Human
571 views • 2 years ago
9:28
thumbnail
Highlights - Dr. David Martin & Antarctica
1Human
589 views • 2 years ago
01:21:43
thumbnail
FrankenSkies (2017) Documentary
1Human
108 views • 2 years ago
16:10
thumbnail
Gender Fluid ? - It all makes sense now
1Human
192 views • 2 years ago
2:19
thumbnail
Can't Delete This Video
1Human
64 views • 2 years ago
02:30:38
thumbnail
In Lies We Trust (2007) Documentary
1Human
126 views • 2 years ago
12:53
thumbnail
Total Control of GeoPolitics Predicted in 2014
1Human
22 views • 2 years ago
23:42
thumbnail
Fact-Based Causes of WWII
1Human
20 views • 2 years ago
8:20
thumbnail
What Zionist Communism Did to Ukraine
1Human
88 views • 2 years ago
12:30
thumbnail
Roosevelt Closes US to Jews as Hitler Comes to Power
1Human
46 views • 2 years ago
5:15
thumbnail
Some Jews Knew Zionism = Nazism
1Human
50 views • 2 years ago
5:33
thumbnail
Even Jews Were Played By Zionists - They Probably Are Still
1Human
63 views • 2 years ago
9:56
thumbnail
Facts About Zionism - It's Jew World Government (word play)
1Human
61 views • 2 years ago

