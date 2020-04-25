Choose your side

Plays at https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsJoxhnocq4S/

The war document found on the NASA website. https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf

The Principalities are NASA, DARPA, DOD, FBI, CIA, NIH, BANKERSWeapons are food (Monsanto), air (Chemtrails), water (Fluoride) psyops (germ theory aka viruses)

Imagine how many people are complicit

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qu1UeZDGGCv/





"Capture, torture Americans in living color on prime time"

An apt description of MSM today (CNN Syndrome)