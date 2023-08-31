Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Awakening Magick
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
5:22
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Awakening Magick From Within: More About the Mother of Dragons, Maji Grail Lineages & Original Divine Human
27 views • 09/20/2023

As a descendant of the the Emerald Order, this is an original Grail Line that is the Cosmic Christos Sophia wisdom keepers, the bloodline is th eCeltic-Druid Maji Grail lineage, and I’m a part of a sisterhood of the female mystics/seer line of the Mother of Dragons.


My overall service is to be a reminder of magick, not the twisted evil magick, but the magick that is the fabric of all of Creation, and to help others remember their OWN magick, the DIVINITY that lives within… and that is what makes a Human absolutely DIVINE.


This world has been inverted and manipulated by negative factions that do not want humans to remember who they are … but I know that if every Indigo-Starseed ignites their mission on earth then we fulfill our larger mission of rising up TOGETHER to bring forward each of our unique wisdom that we hold within.


This helps to UNVEIL more and more truths … the Original Creation Blueprint… these are the Cosmic Christos Dragon Teachings.


I look forward to sharing, remembering and walking this path of initiation and speaking in more truths so that we can walk in the light of wisdom and compassion once again …


Connect with us!

www.natalieviglione.com

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:29:29
thumbnail
Harnessing the Power of Divine Magick: Exploring Ancient Knowledge & Organic Symbols
Awakening Magick
26 views • 11 days ago
35:50
thumbnail
Rejuvenation of Spirit: Finding Serenity and the Cosmic Journey to Revitalize All Cosmic Wanderers
Awakening Magick
13 views • 17 days ago
31:43
thumbnail
The Harmonious Dance of Indigos & Starseeds, the Cosmic Wanderers: A Tale of Collaboration & Choice
Awakening Magick
6 views • 25 days ago
33:47
thumbnail
Dragons Rise: Harnessing the Dynamic Energy of 2024 and Beyond
Awakening Magick
30 views • a month ago
34:58
thumbnail
Unlocking the Power Within: Belief & Manifestation Magick Revealed
Awakening Magick
15 views • a month ago
19:03
thumbnail
Cosmic Mother and the Blue Ray That’s Working Through Blue Ray Starseeds & Indigos
Awakening Magick
18 views • 2 months ago
33:29
thumbnail
The Heart Connection of the Sacred Lands Known As Albion: The Awakening Lands and Dragon [Part 2]
Awakening Magick
7 views • 2 months ago
01:01:21
thumbnail
How to Awaken the Divine Feminine: Deep Conversations on Unity and Self-Healing [S2, Ep4]
Awakening Magick
6 views • 2 months ago
26:17
thumbnail
Secrets of the Heart of the World: The Awakening Lands of Albion and Dragon [Part 1]
Awakening Magick
15 views • 2 months ago
32:05
thumbnail
Christos Dragon Teachings Unveiled: King Arthur and Queen Guinevere
Awakening Magick
20 views • 2 months ago
01:21:40
thumbnail
Season 2, Ep 3, The Ancient Wisdom of the Profound Science Called Astrology
Awakening Magick
16 views • 3 months ago
18:56
thumbnail
The Magick of Merlin: Who or What is Merlin & What's the Connection to the Heart of the World?
Awakening Magick
17 views • 3 months ago
32:21
thumbnail
Energy Update As We Move Into November 2023: What Timeline Do YOU Choose?
Awakening Magick
30 views • 3 months ago
18:16
thumbnail
A Guide for Indigos and Starseeds (and Sometimes We’re Both!)
Awakening Magick
38 views • 4 months ago
5:16
thumbnail
Magickal & Mystical Connections for this Ring of Fire Cosmic Event 10/14/2023
Awakening Magick
24 views • 4 months ago
24:54
thumbnail
About Blue Ray Indigos / Blue Ray Starseeds [What Is a Blue-Ray and What is a Blue-Ray Indigo?]
Awakening Magick
80 views • 4 months ago
24:41
thumbnail
Defending to the End All That Is Worthwhile and the Truth to Break Free From the False
Awakening Magick
8 views • 4 months ago
01:15:05
thumbnail
Season 2, Ep 2: You Are Your Own Best Healer 💛 Processing & Integrating Our Shadows is a Big Key to Healing
Awakening Magick
7 views • 4 months ago
27:01
thumbnail
ARE YOU A SACRED REBEL? 🚨Awakening the Sacred Human Rebels: Ending the Extremes of the Dualities & the Final Confrontation
Awakening Magick
42 views • 4 months ago
38:20
thumbnail
Did You Know That Humans Are Living Liquid Crystals? Learning About Vibration Medicine🌀
Awakening Magick
76 views • 5 months ago
1:34
thumbnail
Human Design Advice: What does the phrase “you must wait for the invitation” mean?
Awakening Magick
48 views • 5 months ago
3:12
thumbnail
Warriors of Light and the Rainbow Warrior Prophecies
Awakening Magick
24 views • 5 months ago
5:22
thumbnail
Awakening Magick From Within: More About the Mother of Dragons, Maji Grail Lineages & Original Divine Human
Awakening Magick
27 views • 5 months ago
17:30
thumbnail
The Power of Original Creation Through the Cosmic Womb and the Queen Dragon Rising
Awakening Magick
26 views • 5 months ago
30:12
thumbnail
Being Earth Guardians: Part of the Indigo & Starseed Soul Family Tribes Here With Specific Missions
Awakening Magick
22 views • 5 months ago
16:32
thumbnail
The Power of the Great White Lions of Sirius
Awakening Magick
4 views • 5 months ago
16:21
thumbnail
Elevating Consciousness: Decoding the Connection Between the Original Tree of Life & Our Chakras
Awakening Magick
9 views • 5 months ago
37:05
thumbnail
What's Happening in Hawaii, Dragon Energy of Mu, the Goddess-Warrior Nafanua & Prayer of Protection
Awakening Magick
14 views • 5 months ago
41:52
thumbnail
Season 2, Ep 1 of the Disrupt Now Podcast: The Great Shift the Ancients Prophesied About Is Now
Awakening Magick
13 views • 5 months ago
4:45
thumbnail
Word Magick Reveals the Great Lengths Taken to Hide, Stifle and Demonize the Divine Feminine Energy
Awakening Magick
23 views • 5 months ago
18:02
thumbnail
Are You Receiving Galactic Protector-Guardian Warrior Activation Codes?
Awakening Magick
43 views • 5 months ago
22:19
thumbnail
Indigos & Starseeds, Saying YES To Your Mission Begins to Forge a Path You Never Thought Possible
Awakening Magick
16 views • 5 months ago
6:54
thumbnail
It's Time to Unify: Hear the Call of the Warriors of Light!
Awakening Magick
23 views • 5 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket