BARAacademy
2:31
Welcome to the BARA Academy
10/09/2022

To contact us or for additional resources, please contact us at: www.BARAinternational.org

Support personally through Cashapp below:

$cbishtag

Our Lord Jesus said, “Freely ye have received, freely give.”
The Gospel of Jesus is FREE, we do not charge to minister.

We do not have a salary from the ministry. If you would like to support us, you can do so by clicking the button above.

We are NOT a tax exempt corporation.

Matthew 22:21 (KJV), “They say unto him, Caesar’s. Then saith he unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”

2 Corinthians 2:17 (KJV),”For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.”
 Unless otherwise identified, Scripture quotations are taken from the King James Version and are marked KJV.

© Copyright 2022 Joseph and Christina Bishara. All Rights Reserved.

9:43
Lesson 9 - This Kind Goeth Not Out
a year ago
7:51
Lesson 8 - GO YE!
a year ago
5:55
Lesson 7 - Learning to ACT on GOD'S WORD
a year ago
15:21
Lesson 6 - The Harvest is Plentiful, but the Laborers are Few
a year ago
7:34
Basic Waiting on God Habits
a year ago
12:20
Lesson 5 - IT IS AVAILABLE TO YOU WHO BELIEVE! - BARAINTERNATIONAL.ORG
a year ago
10:38
Lesson 1 - The Supernatural Life for All Believers
a year ago
28:44
Lesson 4 - WHAT THE CHURCH ACTUALLY IS AND WHY WE GATHER
a year ago
12:05
Lesson 3 - How Do You Think?
a year ago
6:57
Basic Fasting Habits
a year ago
15:12
Lesson 2 - Proper Foundations Matter
a year ago
1:55
Basic Prayer Habits
a year ago
1:45
Basic Bible Study Habits
a year ago
