25:00
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Pre-Nicene Christian History Erased By The Damnatio Memoriae
84 views • 04/13/2023

They say the victors write the history books and that becomes painfully clear as we look back on the era of Pre-Nicene Christianity. In today's episode of Pre-Nicene Perspective we show you the history and timeline that Judeo-Christians fought so hard to erase - and how the Council of Nicaea turned Christianity upside down. “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past”. - 1984

Ex-communication of Eusebius:

https://sharperiron.org/article/theology-thursday-council-at-antioch-weighs-325-ad#_ftn1


Chi-Rho Christogram:

https://tv.gab.com/watch?v=61f38a8ef2808dac2638a7d2


Oldest Inscription of Jesus' Name:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8dFJ_1UbOY


The Pre-Nicene Bible of 144 A.D.

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org


Jesus Descends From Heaven in 29 A.D.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C22owF5aoJ8


Marcionite Christian Church

https://www.marcionitechurch.org


Pre-Nicene Christian Ecclesia

https://pre-nicene.org


Canonization:

https://www.bibleatchurch.com/biblehistory/literary-history-of-the-bible/canonization/


Constantine Executes Son and Wife:

https://gloriaromanorum.blogspot.com/2018/05/the-execution-of-crispus-and-fausta.html


Eusebius Background:

https://www.laphamsquarterly.org/contributors/eusebius

https://tertullian.org/rpearse/eusebius/eusebius_the_liar.htm


All Pre-Nicene Perspective episodes are archived at First Bible network:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com

0:59
thumbnail
Why Did The Pre-Nicene Christians Celebrate Christmas In November?
First Bible Network
73 views • 3 months ago
17:08
thumbnail
A Blinding Veil Is Being Removed From Judeo-Christians As They Say No To Yahweh And Yes To Jesus
First Bible Network
60 views • 3 months ago
0:46
thumbnail
PCTV
First Bible Network
4 views • 4 months ago
13:28
thumbnail
Yahweh Derangement Syndrome: Deconstructing The Devil's Greatest Trick
First Bible Network
63 views • 4 months ago
0:45
thumbnail
PCTV Headline News 9/17/23
First Bible Network
16 views • 5 months ago
0:44
thumbnail
PCTV Headline News 9/4/23
First Bible Network
3 views • 5 months ago
26:41
thumbnail
Conjuring Yahweh: Ezekiel, Sorcery & Psychedelics
First Bible Network
27 views • 6 months ago
0:59
thumbnail
Would Jesus EVER Say This?
First Bible Network
30 views • 7 months ago
0:39
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene View Headlines 7/5/23
First Bible Network
7 views • 7 months ago
16:45
thumbnail
Marcion of Sinope: From Swashbuckler To Saint
First Bible Network
12 views • 8 months ago
0:35
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene View Headlines 5/25/23
First Bible Network
8 views • 9 months ago
25:00
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Christian History Erased By The Damnatio Memoriae
First Bible Network
84 views • 10 months ago
0:36
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene View Headlines 4/4/23
First Bible Network
11 views • 10 months ago
0:36
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene View Headlines 3/24/23
First Bible Network
0 view • a year ago
0:37
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene View Headlines 3/7/23
First Bible Network
2 views • a year ago
0:49
thumbnail
A Brief History of the Incredible Expanding Judeo-Christian Bible
First Bible Network
227 views • a year ago
15:06
thumbnail
Whose God? Hebrew Wrestlemania: Deconstructing Jacob's Fight With His 'God' In Genesis 32
First Bible Network
19 views • a year ago
0:39
thumbnail
FBN Headlines 1/13/23
First Bible Network
11 views • a year ago
1:43
thumbnail
The Most Banned Religious Book in the History of the World
First Bible Network
113 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
FBN Headlines 1/3/23
First Bible Network
34 views • a year ago
10:52
thumbnail
Did The First Christians Celebrate Christmas?
First Bible Network
39 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
FBN News 12/8/22
First Bible Network
10 views • a year ago
0:31
thumbnail
FBN Headline News 11/10/22 #confession #putinstatement #bennyhill #zelensky
First Bible Network
8 views • a year ago
0:31
thumbnail
FBN Headline News #tripledemic #elections #metaverse #hungary
First Bible Network
26 views • a year ago
0:31
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 11/8/22 #fluvaccine #qatar #sanctions #tysonfoods
First Bible Network
11 views • a year ago
0:38
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 11/6/22 #crispr #kanye #serbia #tsa
First Bible Network
48 views • a year ago
0:38
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 11/4/22 #neobolsheviks #schoolsecrets #electricity #ustroops
First Bible Network
16 views • a year ago
13:13
thumbnail
Thanksgiving Dinner And The Covid Vaxx Forgiveness Talk
First Bible Network
75 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 11/2/22 #vaccineban #truss #ustroops #iphone
First Bible Network
13 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 10/31/22 #replacements #graindeal #kanye #nato
First Bible Network
126 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 10/29/22 #nordstream #robbins #hammer #shapiro
First Bible Network
46 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 10/27/22 #walensky #navy #vatican #starlink
First Bible Network
17 views • a year ago
0:33
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 10/26/22 #nyc #unimedia #yellen #surveillance
First Bible Network
189 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective News 10/22/22 #covidcancer #languageban #satanists #water
First Bible Network
51 views • a year ago
0:35
thumbnail
Pre-Nicene Perspective Headlines 10/19/22 #prayerban #zelensky #embassies #trudeauvaxx
First Bible Network
7 views • a year ago
23:06
thumbnail
Rebuked: How A Tiny Church Fought The Satanic Covid Vaxx Mandates
First Bible Network
62 views • a year ago

