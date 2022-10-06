Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Gandalphs Lair
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
13:46
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Q STORM Today
132 views • 03/21/2023

The Q Drops today are BIGLY

NOW .. The SHOCK Awake COULD happen TODAY

#LOOSH #FEAR #Anticipation #WWG1WGA #HOPIUM

WHY is the WHAT - Q Drops and DELTA today

Supporting VIDEOS and Media

Comedy leads the way to truth


SHOW NOTES

https://qalerts.app/?q=Mar+21

https://www.cc.com/video/3il0lt/the-opposition-with-jordan-klepper-redpilled-the-storm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MK0j765ko4


DELTA’s for today (Text)

3895

Mar 21, 2020 10:32:03 PM EDT

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: f933cd No. 8509836 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MK0j765ko4 

Do not fear.

Q


960

Mar 21, 2018 1:32:28 AM EDT

Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 382b95 No. 740252 

AA00D4A7-BF25-44EC-BB62-4….jpeg

http:// www.cc.com/episodes/drc1ue/the-opposition-with-jordan-klepper-march-20–2018—of-montreal-season-1-ep-1080

Enjoy the show.

Expect a lot more.


959

Mar 21, 2018 12:52:37 AM EDT

Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b086d2 No. 739690 

MZ.

RT.

Big meeting.

Cell phones left at door.

+8

5 political

1 former intel dir 

Mask & Spin 

IDEN friendly ‘insiders’

MSM support +talking points

Shift narrative 

FAIL

We hear you.

We have the algorithm.

Thank you @ Snowden.

Learn chess.

Down she goes.

Nobody escapes this.

NOBODY.

Q


Panic.

Q


958

Mar 21, 2018 12:21:18 AM EDT

Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b086d2 No. 739281 

The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.

Coordinated to end comms here.

Predictable.

They are scared [4am].

They will fail.

We know the details.

[Wednesday].

Q



Happy Hunting

-G  (Always LIVE, never recorded AT)

www.twitch.tv/drunken_gandalph



Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
13:46
thumbnail
Q STORM Today
Gandalphs Lair
132 views • a year ago
13:30
thumbnail
DECLAS Kamala Style
Gandalphs Lair
107 views • a year ago
22:07
thumbnail
Mary's Back Story
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
35:28
thumbnail
H O 3
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
49:47
thumbnail
CHRIST Home Alone Two
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
47:44
thumbnail
Kid Christ
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
43:47
thumbnail
PH Diet SOLVED
Gandalphs Lair
1 view • a year ago
58:02
thumbnail
Fear Not!
Gandalphs Lair
1 view • a year ago
58:56
thumbnail
1892 Flood Confirmed
Gandalphs Lair
56 views • a year ago
47:30
thumbnail
Clitch Matrix
Gandalphs Lair
3 views • a year ago
57:28
thumbnail
Vertigo
Gandalphs Lair
10 views • a year ago
44:01
thumbnail
I'M IMMORTAL
Gandalphs Lair
2 views • a year ago
01:06:41
thumbnail
Pics and Grins - Saturday 01-28-2023
Gandalphs Lair
1 view • a year ago
21:36
thumbnail
Movie Check
Gandalphs Lair
1 view • a year ago
32:08
thumbnail
Pre K - New AGE - Day Care
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
48:26
thumbnail
Brain Smack
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
30:19
thumbnail
Food Tyranny
Gandalphs Lair
2 views • a year ago
20:17
thumbnail
Turkey and CALI SHAKE
Gandalphs Lair
106 views • a year ago
21:36
thumbnail
MOVIE or REAL
Gandalphs Lair
50 views • a year ago
36:25
thumbnail
Hollow Earth
Gandalphs Lair
78 views • a year ago
57:51
thumbnail
Brits Invade
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
20:21
thumbnail
Mathew Tell All
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
34:05
thumbnail
NO to Alaska
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
34:52
thumbnail
Chicken or EGG - Part 2
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
53:55
thumbnail
How to TRAIN your AI
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
18:49
thumbnail
RACIST GPT Christ
Gandalphs Lair
1 view • a year ago
18:27
thumbnail
Chicken or EGG
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
59:40
thumbnail
`WWW.Borne
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
22:51
thumbnail
$8 EGGS Solved
Gandalphs Lair
103 views • a year ago
01:03:27
thumbnail
CHAT GPT NOW!
Gandalphs Lair
4 views • a year ago
58:03
thumbnail
Nuclear Weapons!
Gandalphs Lair
54 views • a year ago
32:16
thumbnail
Vax Tyranny
Gandalphs Lair
158 views • a year ago
8:16
thumbnail
Flying Cities OR RV of the GODS
Gandalphs Lair
54 views • a year ago
22:29
thumbnail
Vax Origin
Gandalphs Lair
52 views • a year ago
14:36
thumbnail
Gandalph - Can Cook
Gandalphs Lair
0 view • a year ago
16:16
thumbnail
BE the ONE
Gandalphs Lair
51 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket