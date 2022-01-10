Create New Account
03:40:24
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
You Are Exiles Complete DVD
145 views • 01/11/2022
It's all in your Bible. Confess to the Lord Jesus your guilt and turn to Him, He loves you and wants you to be truly freed.
*******************************
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
*************************
To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://tinyurl.com/2dej4anj
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn
01:17:46
thumbnail
Gen 1 ( Ruach ELOHIYM) !! -- BUT The SPIRIT (Ruach)( JEHOVAH ) Self-Existent Eternal JEHOVAH SAVES
It's Time To Wake UP
21 views • 18 days ago
5:20
thumbnail
Get your note pads out !! Getting ready for the Gift Giving
It's Time To Wake UP
49 views • 18 days ago
01:20:47
thumbnail
Trying to GIVE You a WHITE STONE - YOUR HEART Will KNOW It's for YOU. NOW YOU KNOW U BELIEVE in HIM
It's Time To Wake UP
12 views • 18 days ago
01:41:46
thumbnail
YOU EXIST !! TIME TRAVELERS And The SCRIPTURES That Show You Where It Is ALL GOING, SEE YOUR FUTURE
It's Time To Wake UP
93 views • 22 days ago
01:01:22
thumbnail
PART 2-- To Bend. To BOW. REMEMBER the Serpent Ovid Slaughter ? WENT OUT Conquering W/a BOW
It's Time To Wake UP
31 views • a month ago
01:05:06
thumbnail
Lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the Tree of Life and Live For Ever
It's Time To Wake UP
17 views • a month ago
9:09
thumbnail
WATCH This as We Continue to Persevere In Delivering The INFO That will DESTROY Satan's HIDE-AWAY
It's Time To Wake UP
68 views • a month ago
4:04
thumbnail
The SCRIPTURE REVELATION The LORD GOD Has DELIVERED Will FOR-EVER Change WORLD HISTORY!! GLORY to EL
It's Time To Wake UP
40 views • a month ago
1:53
thumbnail
NOW Can YOU SEE ?? BOTH EYES (((( UP )))) And Sealed Till the Day Of REDEMPTION
It's Time To Wake UP
37 views • a month ago
59:27
thumbnail
A WOMAN With the (spirit) of Infirmity was (BENT) and (BOWED) TOGETHER, Could Not Rise UP ! HELLO!
It's Time To Wake UP
6 views • a month ago
02:55:54
thumbnail
BEYOND OUR COMPREHENSION But NOW YOU SEE !!! That Which WAS INVISIBLE ( NOW ) Defines Us!! JESUS!
It's Time To Wake UP
30 views • a month ago
21:54
thumbnail
WHAT's Coming is The UNSTOPPABLE TRUTH !!! Brace Yourself !!
It's Time To Wake UP
115 views • a month ago
01:03:35
thumbnail
EL The ALMIGHTY - In A TRANCE ? BOTH EYES OPEN ?? You WILL BEHOLD HIM When You TURN ? UNBELIEVABLE
It's Time To Wake UP
72 views • a month ago
01:08:01
thumbnail
BAAL??This Is ALL a Coincidence ! CYBER ATTACK, The Serpent in the Garden, T-Rex, Hackable Animals ?
It's Time To Wake UP
19 views • a month ago
03:40:31
thumbnail
WORD BECAME FLESH !! The Hardest Thing I Have EVER DONE .. PLEASE Be Patient and WATCH, HAVE MERCY
It's Time To Wake UP
147 views • a month ago
6:41
thumbnail
Almost a 4 hour video loading up The Pressure was Overwhelming .. PLEASE Be Empathetic. It was TOUGH
It's Time To Wake UP
74 views • 2 months ago
01:28:56
thumbnail
Man in a Coma OPENS His EYES !! Plane and Pilot Turn up Out Of No Where ! A ROOM TURNS To LIGHT ??
It's Time To Wake UP
31 views • 2 months ago
46:05
thumbnail
UNBELIEVABLE But TRUE !! ALL Done RIGHT In FRONT of OUR FACE. YOU Can't Pay THIS BILL ! ASK JESUS
It's Time To Wake UP
16 views • 2 months ago
2:56
thumbnail
OPEN YOUR EYES !!!!! WOW ! IS THAT WHAT CHRISTIANITY IS ALL ABOUT ?? SATAN (SERPENT) KILLING ANGELS
It's Time To Wake UP
66 views • 2 months ago
01:09:07
thumbnail
RED Alert ! NEW DISCOVERY ! COMPLETELY DEPICTED As A BIBLICAL REALITY. MIXED RACE To DESTROY ANGELS
It's Time To Wake UP
99 views • 2 months ago
5:36
thumbnail
RED Alert !! NEW DEISCOVERY Completely Changes the World YOU Believed You Lived In !! WE ARE SLAVES!
It's Time To Wake UP
157 views • 2 months ago
01:07:37
thumbnail
WORLD CHANGING Is An UNDERSTATEMENT! What's COMING, Is Rooted AND Originated FROM THIS Horrid Source
It's Time To Wake UP
315 views • 2 months ago
02:00:17
thumbnail
GOD-ZILLA Minus ONE !! GOD Of The SHADOWS Minus The SHEEP ! LOOK How (IN YOUR FACE ) Their Hatred Is
It's Time To Wake UP
32 views • 2 months ago
01:19:18
thumbnail
SHOUT IT FROM The ROOFTOPS !! The ABOMINATION Of DFESOLATION Is Standing In The HOLY PLACE !!! WATCH
It's Time To Wake UP
121 views • 2 months ago
49:41
thumbnail
SYSTEM FAILURE IMMINENT !! CAT Is Out of the BAG So To Speak. THE HIDDEN WORLD NOW JUDGES ALL of US
It's Time To Wake UP
104 views • 2 months ago
01:40:57
thumbnail
TRY Not To CRY Your EYES OUT !! DO YOU SEE NOW WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SAVED (Severed-and Ransomed) FROM?
It's Time To Wake UP
40 views • 2 months ago
15:58
thumbnail
IT'S TIME !! Hieroglyph Held Up the Rear View MIRROR Test and CONFIRMS The Serpent/Sheep SLAUGHTER
It's Time To Wake UP
45 views • 2 months ago
01:33:00
thumbnail
The HIEROGLYPH Explained Is IDENTICAL to The VATICAN - A SERPENT EATING SHEEP - A REAL HORROR DREAM
It's Time To Wake UP
29 views • 3 months ago
01:29:50
thumbnail
REMEMBER.? "The PYRAMID Is Your ENEMY" ? Now it is ALL Become a CONFIRMING WITNESS To The SCRIPTURES
It's Time To Wake UP
63 views • 3 months ago
6:10
thumbnail
The VEIL Has COME DOWN! A Serpent Is a SERPENT and MANIFESTS ITSELF ! And BEAVERS BUILD DAMS.PERIOD
It's Time To Wake UP
78 views • 3 months ago
31:02
thumbnail
Getting READY to TURN The WORLD UP-SIDE- DOWN AGAIN!! It Is Past Obvious to those who are AWAKE !!
It's Time To Wake UP
56 views • 3 months ago
31:04
thumbnail
The DEVIL In PLAIN SIGHT But Now VISIBLE and Coming Quickly. Plus Hieroglyph REALITY Is PAST SCARY
It's Time To Wake UP
105 views • 3 months ago
6:05
thumbnail
COME OUT Of ((( HER ))) my PEOPLE.. Do Not Be Partakers In ((( HER ))) PUNISHMENT
It's Time To Wake UP
36 views • 3 months ago
1:57
thumbnail
The Earth Is TRULY Your XX Mother, However YOUR FATHER is HE Who REGENERATES Your SOUL Turn Back NOW
It's Time To Wake UP
28 views • 3 months ago
46:43
thumbnail
Antichrists' Checklist ? HELL Hath Enlarged HERSELF - HER JUDGMENT Has Come - Time Of FEMALE RIVAL !
It's Time To Wake UP
55 views • 3 months ago
19:12
thumbnail
SCORPION=Hakrab, Lucifer=Goddess of Dawn=EOS.. The Math is Obvious The Serpent KINGDOM Is ARRIVING !
It's Time To Wake UP
80 views • 3 months ago

